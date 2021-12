LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is trying to figure out what caused a bedroom in their home to catch fire.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 600 block of San Enrique before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully no injuries were reported but the family is cleaning up the damages.

Fire department investigators are also looking into the cause of the fire.

