Hummer crashes into car lot on Meadow Street

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Owners of a car lot will start cleaning up the damages after a car plowed into the business on Sunday.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Meadow Street when a Hummer crashed into the fence causing some significant damage.

No word yet if there were any injuries or what caused the accident but we’ll keep you updated on more information as it becomes available.

