Hummer crashes into car lot on Meadow Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Owners of a car lot will start cleaning up the damages after a car plowed into the business on Sunday.

The accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Meadow Street when a Hummer crashed into the fence causing some significant damage.

No word yet if there were any injuries or what caused the accident but we’ll keep you updated on more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.