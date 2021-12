LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is rescued from a drainage tunnel over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. when Laredo Fire Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Water Street.

Fire crews were ablet to rescue the 30-year-old man without incident.

He was taken to LMC in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.