Advertisement

Santa to make surprise visit during vaccine drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Santa is taking some time from his busy schedule to stop by the Gateway City before Christmas.

Jolly old Saint Nick will be at the Laredo Health Department on Monday morning.

Kids going in to get their child-size dose of the Pfizer vaccine will get to meet him.

Laredo Health Department Director, Doctor Richard Chamberlain says this is a great way for kids to feel comfortable while getting a shot in a very festive manner.

Santa will be at the health department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check out Laredo's animal safari zone
Visit Laredo’s own safari and adventure park
Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt
Teen caught driving trailer with 100 undocumented immigrants
Laredo Police identify body found in trunk
Laredo Police release identity of deceased man found in trunk
30-year-old Amy Rubio-Espinoza
Woman wanted for robbing convenience store
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Santa to visit vaccine drive
Santa to make surprise visit during vaccine drive
Fire
Home catches fire on San Enrique
House catches fire on San Enrique
House catches fire on San Enrique
Hummer crashes into car lot on Meadow Street
Hummer crashes into car lot on Meadow Street