Santa to make surprise visit during vaccine drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Santa is taking some time from his busy schedule to stop by the Gateway City before Christmas.

Jolly old Saint Nick will be at the Laredo Health Department on Monday morning.

Kids going in to get their child-size dose of the Pfizer vaccine will get to meet him.

Laredo Health Department Director, Doctor Richard Chamberlain says this is a great way for kids to feel comfortable while getting a shot in a very festive manner.

Santa will be at the health department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

