Tirz agreements used for future developments

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For years now Tirz agreements have been the topic of many taxing entities.

Tirz is an acronym for tax increment reinvestment zone and while it sounds straight forward, voting in favor has not been without controversy.

The City of Laredo currently has three Tirz agreements; one in the downtown area, another in an industrial part of town and another one called the Coves at Winfield off of Loop 20 close to Del Mar Boulevard.

It first came up in 2017 but failed because of some disagreements with the city.

The project is now gaining enough votes with the city, county, and college to move forward.

Laredo College Board of Trustee Mercurio Martinez Jr. describes the Coves at Winfield Tirz, a Killam Development Project.

As a member of one of the taxing entities required to vote for it, he says it was the type of project that led him to support it.

Martinez says, “I believe very strongly in this Tirz because of the type of investment that will be done overall, it is eventually going to attract other types of businesses to our community.”

When complete the Coves at Winfield will cover over a thousand acres of land filled with homes, apartment units, retail and hotel space, all built in and around green space for hiking and biking.

The development being compared to a similar one in San Antonio, the Pearl which was ironically also built using the Tirz tool.

In order for a tirz to move forward, taxing entities involved need to agree on three things; the overall concept, the time frame, and the taxing reimbursement formula.

While no one had a problem with the green space, urban design of the project, the time frame of 30 years to complete did raise some eyebrows.

Laredo College Board President Lupita Zepeda says she loves the concept of the Coves Project but her concern is that the commitment that the college would do with the Tirz project.

The way a Tirz works is based on its reimbursement formula.

In this case, a 60/40.

What that means is that over the next 30 years...

The city, county and Laredo College will receive 60 percent of property taxes from each structure built on this land.

While the developer is given back 40 percent.

Four years ago the numbers were switched to 40 / 60.

So why agree to give back a percentage of taxes to the developer?

According to the developer Cliffe Killam, it all has to do with building a better project in a more timely manner.

Killam says, “We always want to elevate the quality of the projects, we’re proud of those projects, but we want to be able to do something nicer for our community.”

That 40 percent reimbursement would go into a newly created Tirz fund overseen by a board of director to be used to pay for constructing streets, water and sewer lines and other items that go into developing a project.

That however has some elected officials calling foul.

County Commissioner John Galo says “Those are typical developer costs. Once we do this, then everybody’s going to do this. Right, cuz they’re not closing the door, right.”

But with a growing number of Tirz projects across Texas, roughly 160 projects in about 60 cities, Killam says the tool is open for any developer to use and important for cities to stay competitive.

If you look at other cities such as Houston, Dallas, Arlington, San Antonio and even Austin, there are ten, five and even 20 different zones in those communities, each using a Tirz to move their city forward.

County Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina says, “So even if it’s going to take a longer time, our future generation will be prepared already. I would love to see development on the loop instead of all the ranch land there, so I think Webb County is coming up and Webb County will be making more money in property taxes than agriculture exemptions.

With more money according to Martinez translating to more overall investments.

The board to oversee the Tirz fund has already been established with representatives from each entity.

Mercurio Martinez Jr for the college, Lalo Uribe for the county; as well as Olivia Varela, Pepe Zuniga and Edward Ochoa for the city.

Meanwhile, as part of the Tirz agreement, Laredo College will receive a track of land on the property with a 6500 square foot building that will give the college a presence at the Coves of Winfield in north Laredo.

The Killam Family has also donated land in south Laredo to build a new fire station and emergency shelter.

