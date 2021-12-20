Two people injured in Lubbock mall shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Lubbock Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at South Plains Mall on Sunday evening.

Police say one person was grazed and another person suffered minor injuries while fleeing the area.

They say the shots were fired in the common area of the mall between women’s Dillard’s and a local cinema.

Lubbock Police said this was an isolated incident and that there was no active shooter inside the mall.

Shoppers were briefly locked down in stores and then evacuated from the area.

