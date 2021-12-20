Two teen girls found unresponsive on board a plane

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two teenage girls are waking up in the hospital after they were found unresponsive on board a plane that arrived at Laredo.

Their flight landed at Laredo’s International Airport at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

When found, flight crews called 911.

Both girls were treated on the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on what happened or how both girls are doing.

