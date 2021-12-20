Woman and four-year-old child killed in I-35 accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A four-old and boy and a woman are killed in a crash on I-35 over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 3 p.m. on the southbound lane of I-35 near mile marker 20.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a commercial semi-tractor trailer was disabled and parked on the side on the road.

Because of the heavy rain, a Dodge prick-up truck lost control and rear ended the parked semi.

Two of the five passengers from the Dodge truck died on the scene from their injuries.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Maria Matiana Ramirez from Roma and four-year-old Jeremiah Ramon.

The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries during the accident.

