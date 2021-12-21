Advertisement

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An undocumented immigrant with gang ties is arrested by federal agents.

Border Patrol arrested Sandro Caceres-Ibarra a citizen of El Salvador.

The arrest happened on December 17th after deputies with the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office foiled a human smuggling attempt near Highway 16.

During a traffic stop, agents discovered Caceres-Ibarra was an active member of the MS-13 Gang.

He was arrested and will be processed for his immigration violation.

