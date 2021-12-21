Advertisement

City negotiating new proposal for El Metro Transit

By Justin Reyes
Dec. 21, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Waco-based company has submitted a proposal to take over Laredo’s El Metro Transit System.

The current company overseeing El Metro, First Transit announced earlier this month that it would not be submitting a proposal to stay on as the management company.

City officials say Henderickson Transportation group is the sole bidder and submitted a proposal by the December 16 deadline.

The City of Laredo met with the president of the transportation group to discuss the proposal in further detail.

There will be a special City Council meeting in early January to officially recommend the approval of the contract with Hendrickson Transportation group who will then take over at the end of January.

