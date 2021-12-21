City reports 126 active coronavirus cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is starting to see an increase in active coronavirus cases in our area.

The Laredo Health Department’s Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain says the city only counts active cases confirmed using PCR tests.

According to the city there are 126 active cases as of December 19 while the state is reporting 298.

The jump into triple digits occurred right after the Thanksgiving holiday around November 30.

The state is also reporting 3,891 probable active COVID cases in Webb County with 12 people in the hospital and a hospitalization rate of 3.69 percent.

Our current death toll is at 982.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.