Federal agents foil two drug smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over a million dollars’ worth of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers.

The first incident happened on Dec. 17 when officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a commercial truck hauling a shipment of stone tile to secondary inspection.

During a search of the freightliner, officers found 106 pounds of cocaine within the trailer with an estimated value of $821,000.

A few days later, officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a commercial bus to secondary inspection.

Officers searched the car and found 11.99 pounds of meth concealed within the bus.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of one million and 61 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.