First U.S. Omicron death reported in Texas

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - A Texas judge confirmed the first U.S. death related to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Officials say the person was unvaccinated and had been infected with covid-19 previously.

The man in his 50′s also was reportedly at higher risk due to underlying health conditions.

This is the first known confirmed omicron-related death in the u-s.

The variant also caused more than seventy-three percent of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. last week.

The centers for disease control and prevention says omicron has now become the dominant strain over delta.

Some research has shown that omicron may cause milder forms of covid-19 than other variants.

It also seems to be more contagious, but research is still ongoing.

