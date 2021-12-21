Hit the ice this holiday season!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though we’re not getting a White Christmas this year, the Sames Auto Arena wants to help provide some holiday entertainment.

Last week, the arena kicked off its holiday skate days where they open the ice to the public.

Skaters of all ages and skill levels are welcome to hit the ice.

The skate days run until Thursday, December 30.

You can reserve your sessions at the Sames Auto Arena box office.

