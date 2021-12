LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities have closed off the southbound lane of I-35 to the traveling public.

Crews have closed off the highway near mile marker 24 in Webb County to continue to investigate Saturday’s fatal accident.

According to DPS, the road should be open by noon.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays.

