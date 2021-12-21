Laredo Clean Air Coalition to give presentation durign LC board meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday for one last meeting before the holidays.

Some of the topics include the renewal of an interlocal agreement with Webb County for the collection of ad valorem taxes.

Trustees will also be asked by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to approve a right of entry request so they can survey and assess their property.

It’s unclear whether this is related to the border wall, but the college has denied the federal government access before.

Lastly, a presentation will be made by the Laredo Clean Air Coalition about the ethylene oxide in the air.

Once again, the board is scheduled for 6 p.m.

