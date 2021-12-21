Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for men accused of burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals believed to be tied to a recent burglary.

Laredo Police say these two men are accused of stealing a leaf blower from a vehicle.

The suspects were last scene at the 1700 block of Guadalupe Street in a Chevy SUV.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or their identity you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

