Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled two human smuggling attempts.

Agents searched two separate tractor trailers which resulted in the apprehension of dozens of undocumented people.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken into custody for processing.

The agency says despite the dangers of transporting humans in confined areas, smugglers show no regard for human safety.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.