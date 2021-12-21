Print shop treats kids to holiday shopping spree

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local print shop decided to give kids over at the Sacred Heart Children’s Home an early Christmas by treating them on a shopping spree.

AlphaGraphics Laredo held its first ever “A Noble Clause” program that seeks to make Christmas a little brighter for less fortunate children in our community.

Children were given a specific amount of money to spend on any item of their choosing and then they were treated to an afternoon at the Imaginarium.

Organizers say they were happy to spread some Christmas cheer to some well-deserving kids and they hope to make this an annual event.

