Santa lends Laredo Health Department a hand

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is continuing to keep the community safe from the coronavirus while also providing some yuletide cheer.

Little Mateo Para Reyes was surprised to see Jolly Old Saint Nick at the Health Department.

He thought he was going to have to wait until Christmas Eve before they had any contact.

Laredo Health Department Program Coordinator Barbara Escamilla says there’s plenty of vaccines available for everyone, but they are targeting children ages five to 11.

Pfizer is now saying young children may need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to provide more protection.

The vaccine maker is adding a third dose to its trial for babies ages six months through five years old.

The company says their data shows that two child sized doses of the vaccine was not producing the expected immunity in children two through five.

This vaccine drive is a way to eliminate any hesitation felt by parents.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain says it’s a way to help motivate parents to bring their children. Not only will they be able to receive the gift of protection, but they will also get to meet Santa Claus.

Pfizer officials say if the three-dose study is successful, the company will submit data to regulators for emergency use authorization for children six months to under five in the first half of 2022.

The company is also testing a third dose for older kids who don’t have authorization for a booster.

