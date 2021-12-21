Advertisement

Warm start to the winter season

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the first official day of the winter season but we’re going to see plenty of sunshine on this winter solstice.

On Tuesday we’ll start in the upper 40s and see a high of about 73 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will warm up on Wednesday as we get to the upper 70s and then hit the 80s on Thursday.

As for Christmas Eve, we will hit a high of 86 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Expect a warm Christmas weekend with temperatures at 87 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Things aren’t going to cool down anytime soon, we are expecting nothing but 80 degree temperatures possibly into 2022.

