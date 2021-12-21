Advertisement

Webb County to hold Toy Giveaway Parade

By Justin Reyes
Dec. 21, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is continuing to provide gifts to kids in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday morning, Commissioner Wawi Tijerina will be distributing 200 toys to kids at the Larga Vista Community Center at 5401 Cisneros Street.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and it’s a first come-first serve basis so get their early.

A child must also be present in order to take part in the event.

