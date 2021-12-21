What to do in the event of a fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Every second counts when you are trying to escape a burning building. Fire experts say the last thing you want to be is unprepared.

The Laredo Fire Department recently released a home evacuation plan on their Facebook page.

Officials say that it is highly recommendable that each family has their own fire escape plan that they are able to put into practice.

On Sunday a fire was reported on the 600 block of San Enrique.

While that fire is still under investigation, firefighters urge other residents to plan a fire escape route or have active smoke alarms.

Laredo Fire Department Ricardo Oliva says that once you have an evacuation plan you must have a meeting point where you and your loved ones can reunite.

Oliva says that sometimes people go back into the burning house trying to find their loved ones.

Officials also recommend install smoke detectors in every room where someone might be sleeping.

Oliva says that you must change your smoke detectors batteries every six months.

Although the fire department does not have the exact numbers to every fire that they responded.

Fire department provides evacuation plan (Laredo Fire Department)

