WorkForce Solutions to recognize two local veterans

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization that helps the community find work will recognize a couple of individuals who go above and beyond for our local veterans.

Workforce Solutions along with the Texas Veterans Leadership Program will recognize two veterans who have supported local veterans in obtaining employment during this year.

Workforce Solutions is one of the many entities that has helped local heroes land a job through its various employment opportunities.

That event will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at 1406 Jacaman Road.

