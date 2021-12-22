Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An undocumented immigrant with a criminal history of sex crimes is arrested.

The arrest happened after agents detained a group of six undocumented immigrants in south Laredo.

One of the individuals was identified as Salome Espinoza-Gonzalez, a citizen of Mexico who was previously convicted of sexual battery by Newayro Police Department in Michigan.

Espinoza-Gonzalez was arrested and taken in for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.