Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An undocumented immigrant with a criminal history of sex crimes is arrested.

The arrest happened after agents detained a group of six undocumented immigrants in south Laredo.

One of the individuals was identified as Salome Espinoza-Gonzalez, a citizen of Mexico who was previously convicted of sexual battery by Newayro Police Department in Michigan.

Espinoza-Gonzalez was arrested and taken in for processing.

