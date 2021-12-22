CBP officers seize 600 pieces of counterfeit jewelry
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Cincinnati seize counterfeit jewelry that was heading to Laredo.
According to CBP, the 600 pieces of fake jewelry from Hong Kong were heading to a residence in the Gateway City.
Each of the counterfeit earrings and bracelets bore the name or logo of a designer such as Michael Kors.
Had the items been real, the retail price would have been close 1.5 million dollars.
