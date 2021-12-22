Commissioner Wawi Tijerina gives children early Christmas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Lots of kids are waking up with a big smile on their face after they were treated to an early Christmas

Over 300 toys were given out at the Larga Vista community center Christmas Toy Parade.

Webb County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina thanks the community and the staff for making the event possible, especially during this season of giving.

Tijerina says every year it’s such a great honor to be able to bring joy to all the local children by providing gifts, necessities, and groceries.

Just a reminder to county residents all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24.

