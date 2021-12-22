Advertisement

Don’t spend the holidays behind bars!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas just a few days away and new year’s taking place next week, TxDOT is reminding motorists to drive sober and have no regrets this holiday season.

According to TxDOT, last year there were 2,462 alcohol related crashes of those 93 people were killed and 215 were injured.

In an effort to reduce these statistics TxDOT is launching its Drive Sober campaign to remind drivers to plan ahead this holiday season.

They recommend you call a taxi, friend, family member or Uber to avoid drinking and driving.

