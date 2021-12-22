Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of a fallen hero will be getting a big gift just before the holidays.

On Wednesday morning, Wes Hoskins of First Community Bank and Ignacio Urabazo of International Bank of Commerce will hold a press conference to present a new furnished home to the family of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Wes Hoskins, President and CEO of First Community Bank, arranged this private donation.

In addition to the donated home, the family will also receive furniture, appliances, and materials for home upgrades from several contributors from the community.

That event will take place today at 10 a.m. at 2509 Sabana Lane.

