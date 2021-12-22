Advertisement

Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of a fallen hero will be getting a big gift just before the holidays.

On Wednesday morning, Wes Hoskins of First Community Bank and Ignacio Urabazo of International Bank of Commerce will hold a press conference to present a new furnished home to the family of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Wes Hoskins, President and CEO of First Community Bank, arranged this private donation.

In addition to the donated home, the family will also receive furniture, appliances, and materials for home upgrades from several contributors from the community.

That event will take place today at 10 a.m. at 2509 Sabana Lane.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Two killed in accident on I-35 over the weekend
Woman and four-year-old child killed in I-35 accident
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Two teen girls found unresponsive on board a plane
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of drugs
Federal agents foil two drug smuggling attempts
Men accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police searching for men accused of burglary

Latest News

Laredo public libraries offer summer activities
Laredo Library hosting holiday activities for kids
Paisano rest stop helps travelers
How many paisanos passed through the city over the weekend?
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Taking measures to prevent the spread of the omicron variant
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member