Grupo Acuario invites community to give back

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the 14th year, a group of community members are getting together to give back this holiday season.

Grupo Acuario will host a food and toy drive on Wednesday afternoon.

The public is welcome to drop off donations at ‘All Season Meat Market’ located at 101 Floral Boulevard.

They’ll be accepting donations until around 3 p.m.

Then that same night, kids are welcomed to pick up a toy.

Toys will be given to children 15 years of age and younger.

Group member Juan Uribe says they have been organizing these Christmas parties for a while now and they invite the community to get involved and also take part in the event.

The group will continue its holiday efforts next year in Nuevo Laredo for Dia de los Reyes Magos.

