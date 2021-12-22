Advertisement

Homeland Security agents to wear body cameras

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Homeland Security agents will now be equipped with state of the art surveillance equipment.

For the first time as part of a six month pilot program, agents will be wearing body cameras.

ICE officials say members of SWAT-like teams will use the cameras in Houston, Newark, New Jersey and New York during the test.

ICE plans to expand the pilot to include the officers who carry out immigration enforcement.

