How many paisanos passed through the city over the weekend?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a quiet holiday season last year, the City of Laredo saw its normal holiday traffic as thousands of paisanos came through Laredo to enter Mexico.

This year was the 22nd year that the Modulo Paisano stop was available to travelers making their way to Mexico.

Fernando Cortes was one of thousands of people who crossed over to Mexico this past weekend.

He says he came from Omaha, Nebraska and is heading to Michoacan Mexico.

Just like Cortes, many waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-35 to see their loved ones.

Reyna Arzate with Visit Laredo says they received more people than they expected.

Arzate says they saw more than 7,500 people in total for the paisanos that they assisted which is a big change compared to last year.

She says this year they saw more people into the caravans than the modulo paisano people that stopped. We are thinking that maybe people start organizing before the holidays.

With so many apps and websites available to travelers, Arzate says people are starting to get their paperwork done online so it makes it faster for them to cross; however, the traffic still slows them down.

Although traffic was backed up for miles on I-35 Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says that they prepared for this weekend.

Espinoza says that they saw a decrease on the amount of people crossing over compared to years past.

In addition, he says that when paisanos return the traffic flow is normal so people shouldn’t see a lot of traffic.

Arzate says that at Modulo Paisano they were able to give paisanos information about their return home.

Laredo Police suggest people driving in the area to be patient and to be aware of their surroundings as there is many people traveling in and out of the city.

