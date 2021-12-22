Laredo Library hosting holiday activities for kids
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the kids off for the winter break, the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library is offering a whole slew of activities!
Since the start of the month the library has been helping kids write letters to Santa; you still have two more days to get your letter in on time.
They will also be having some holiday arts and crafts on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
And then on Thursday they will have a pajama movie party.
It’s all free and open to the public.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.