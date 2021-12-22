Advertisement

Laredo Library hosting holiday activities for kids

Laredo public libraries offer summer activities
Laredo public libraries offer summer activities(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the kids off for the winter break, the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library is offering a whole slew of activities!

Since the start of the month the library has been helping kids write letters to Santa; you still have two more days to get your letter in on time.

They will also be having some holiday arts and crafts on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

And then on Thursday they will have a pajama movie party.

It’s all free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Two killed in accident on I-35 over the weekend
Woman and four-year-old child killed in I-35 accident
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Two teen girls found unresponsive on board a plane
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of drugs
Federal agents foil two drug smuggling attempts
Men accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police searching for men accused of burglary

Latest News

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
Paisano rest stop helps travelers
How many paisanos passed through the city over the weekend?
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Taking measures to prevent the spread of the omicron variant
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member