Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man accused of a recent burglary.
Laredo Police shared images of the man believed to be tied to the case.
He was caught on Walmart surveillance camera wearing a white and blue polo shirt.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or his identity you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.