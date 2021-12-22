Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man accused of a recent burglary.

Laredo Police shared images of the man believed to be tied to the case.

He was caught on Walmart surveillance camera wearing a white and blue polo shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or his identity you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

