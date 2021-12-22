Pet of the Week: Tiffany

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, I think she’s alone now but hopefully she won’t be for long!

Tiffany the loving Pitbull is looking for a new home for the holidays.

She has been with the shelter for over a year and although she does bark very loudly when people visit the facility, representatives say she is just trying to spread her love.

Tiffany is very affectionate and loves walking outdoors.

If you would like to adopt Tiffany, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.