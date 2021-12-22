San Antonio authorities searching for missing three-year-old girl

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The search for a three-year-old San Antonio girl has intensified with police now asking the FBI for help.

Lina Sardar Khil disappeared on Monday from an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

The girl was at a playground with her mother and other children between five and six p.m.

Her mother left and returned to find the child missing.

Lina was wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes when she disappeared.

A flyer distributed by police says she is four feet tall, weighs fifty-five pounds and had her shoulder-length hair in a ponytail.

