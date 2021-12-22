Advertisement

Still waiting for winter

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are halfway through the week which means Christmas is just a couple of days away.

On Wednesday, we’ll start in the upper 50s and see a high of about 80 degrees.

This will get even warmer on Thursday to highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

By Friday, we’ll see a high of about 84 degrees and if you thought our Christmas Eve was too warm, things will get even hotter on Saturday.

Expect a high of about 88, almost nearing the 90 degree temperatures.

We’ll drop on Sunday to the mid-80s and stay that way on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Overall expect a warm Christmas holiday.

