Taking measures to prevent the spread of the omicron variant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The omicron variant has reached a point where even the President of the United States is asking Americans to take preventative measures to protect themselves this holidays season.

All across the country, people are trying to arm themselves against the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Millions of free at-home tests will soon be provided as well as adding more testing sites and pop-up vaccination clinics included in a new plan by Biden.

Meanwhile local health officials are encouraging residents now is the time to get you and your family vaccinated.

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says this is a more contagious variant and they are worried after the first death was reported in Houston.

Trevino says if you believe you are showing symptoms, you must get tested, so you can seek treatment before the symptoms get worse.

President Biden continues to urge those who have not been vaccinated to do so as well as those who are eligible to get the booster shot.

Doctor Trevino says “This is dangerous for ourselves because we are very medically underserved and we saw this in previous waves and we did suffer tremendously so it is important for us locally. We can’t afford another wave.”

Medical experts insist, the omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID in the U.S.

This week free vaccines are being offered until the 23 at the Outlet Shopppes until six and for children at the Laredo Health Department until five p.m.

