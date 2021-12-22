Advertisement

Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Keeping criminal elements off our highways remains a priority for DPS Troopers.

Troopers were able to stop a truck on south Highway 359 that ended with the arrest of 18-year-old Francis Rocha.

DPS says Rocha was smuggling seven undocumented people to the Hebbronville area.

She was charged with smuggling and booked into the Jim Hogg County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Two killed in accident on I-35 over the weekend
Woman and four-year-old child killed in I-35 accident
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Two teen girls found unresponsive on board a plane
Federal agents seize over a million dollars of drugs
Federal agents foil two drug smuggling attempts
Men accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police searching for men accused of burglary

Latest News

DPS arrests teen for human smuggling
DPS arrests teen for human smuggling
Man accused of burglary
Laredo Police searching for man accused of burglary
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
Laredo Library hosting holiday activities for kids
Laredo Library hosting holiday activities for kids