Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Keeping criminal elements off our highways remains a priority for DPS Troopers.

Troopers were able to stop a truck on south Highway 359 that ended with the arrest of 18-year-old Francis Rocha.

DPS says Rocha was smuggling seven undocumented people to the Hebbronville area.

She was charged with smuggling and booked into the Jim Hogg County Jail.

