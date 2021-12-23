Advertisement

Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma

Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. The actor who played Kevin's older brother in the classic film “Home Alone” has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Authorities say Ratray turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Federal agents seize 600 pieces of jewelry
CBP officers seize 600 pieces of counterfeit jewelry
Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

LISD student wins regional art contest
LISD student wins regional art contest
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias’ little...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
Service Animals
In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals
Mercy Ministries toy donation
Mercy Ministries receives toy donation