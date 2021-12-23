Advertisement

Border Patrol and DPS shut down two stash houses

Agents shut down two stash houses
Agents shut down two stash houses(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 40 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and DPS shut down two stash houses.

The discovery was made on December 20th and 21st when agents received a tip from DPS regarding suspicious activity going on near Corpus Christi Street and Comanche Loop.

A search of both homes led authorities to the discovery of several dozen undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador.

All were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Federal agents seize 600 pieces of jewelry
CBP officers seize 600 pieces of counterfeit jewelry
Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device
31-year-old Alberto Martinez
Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device
Gateway Community Health Center reminds public about services
Gateway Health Clinic reminds community about check up services
Laredo Health Authority Victor Trevino
Laredo remains on high alert for Omicron Variant