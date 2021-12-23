LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 40 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and DPS shut down two stash houses.

The discovery was made on December 20th and 21st when agents received a tip from DPS regarding suspicious activity going on near Corpus Christi Street and Comanche Loop.

A search of both homes led authorities to the discovery of several dozen undocumented immigrants who were determined to be from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador.

All were taken into custody for processing.

