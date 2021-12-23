Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar weighs in on Build Back Better Plan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill is still in limbo after Senator Joe Manchin voted no in the senate.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he spoke with Senator Manchin after the vote took place and he said Manchin just needed time to review a couple of things.

The bill hopes to help Americans with childcare and other expenses.

Cuellar says Texas would benefit a lot from some key points in the bill.

Congressman Cuellar says “The State of Texas, for years has not expanded the Medicaid gap that we have. We found a way, this is going to be one of my highlights that I want to emphasize. We will cover 771,000 people with insurance. Where we pay them 100% of insurance. Right now you got people that are not poor enough not rich enough, they fall right in the middle and we got thousands of people like that in Laredo.”

He says this is one of the goals he’s hoping to accomplish in the new year with Senator Manchin.

