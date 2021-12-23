Family of LCpl David Lee Espinoza receives new home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite his passing in a tragic event, a Laredoan who was struck down in the line of duty is now leaving behind rewards that can give his family a lifetime of memories.

Elizabeth Holguin is expressing her deepest gratitude as she is blessed with a new home, in memory of her son, Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza who died in the bombing at Kabul earlier this year.

He gave the ultimate sacrifice, and now his family is being rewarded with a new place to call home.

Raised in Rio Bravo, the departure from where he grew up is somewhat bittersweet.

Although Elizabeth is happy about the new house, she says her old home has plenty of sentimental value that she shared with her son.

The attention brought to Espinoza’s passing generated enough support to inspire a donor to offer the family of five a new home.

Eduardo Rubio of Ariva Homes says the donation was made possible thanks to an anonymous donation as well as others who pitched in for other purchases.

The family was given time to decide which house they chose to make their home.

Holguin, believes a sign from God told her which place to choose.

She says in the specific house they chose, they saw a little white feather falling down and it appeared they found the right place

With the blessing of a new home, the family can now start to rebuild their lives after a difficult year after losing an American Hero.

