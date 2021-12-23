Advertisement

Gateway Health Clinic reminds community about check up services

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Gateway Community Health Center is reminding residents about the variety of medical services that are available to the public.

They say the winter break is the perfect time to get a health check-up if you are overdue for one.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then the urgent clinic opens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patients also have the option visit on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jose Santos with the clinic says there are services available for adult but also many pediatric options.

Santos says with the kids out on Christmas break, parents can take advantage of their clinics.

You can call (956)795-8100 to set up an appointment or for more information.

Gateway also offers covid-19 vaccine and patients do not need an appointment for that.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Family of fallen Marine David Lee Espinoza to receive new home
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Federal agents seize 600 pieces of jewelry
CBP officers seize 600 pieces of counterfeit jewelry
Saturday accident on I-35 and mile marker 24
I-35 southbound lane closed near mile marker 24
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Wanted man on the run with 3 kids in Texas, deputies say

Latest News

Agents shut down two stash houses
Border Patrol and DPS shut down two stash houses
Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device
31-year-old Alberto Martinez
Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device
Laredo Health Authority Victor Trevino
Laredo remains on high alert for Omicron Variant