Gateway Health Clinic reminds community about check up services

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Gateway Community Health Center is reminding residents about the variety of medical services that are available to the public.

They say the winter break is the perfect time to get a health check-up if you are overdue for one.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then the urgent clinic opens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Patients also have the option visit on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jose Santos with the clinic says there are services available for adult but also many pediatric options.

Santos says with the kids out on Christmas break, parents can take advantage of their clinics.

You can call (956)795-8100 to set up an appointment or for more information.

Gateway also offers covid-19 vaccine and patients do not need an appointment for that.

