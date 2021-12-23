How to help with Amber Alert cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several Amber alerts were issued on Tuesday night for four children out of Texas near the San Antonio area.

Eleven-year-old Jonathan Wright, nine-year-old Lucas Wright, and eight-year-old Ariana Wright were reported missing on Monday.

Reports say they were with their father Jonathan Wright who is currently facing child sex charges.

They were last seen in Medina County.

In a separate case, the fourth missing child is three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil. She was reported missing on Monday.

Lina was last seen at an apartment complex playground in San Antonio.

Authorities don’t know if Lina wandered away or was taken.

If you come across someone identified in an amber alert, the Laredo Police Department shares advice on how to address it.

Emanuel Diaz says it’s important to report it as soon as you noticed something suspicious, so police can pinpoint the location and track down the vehicle.

Authorities advise to always pay attention to any amber alerts sent to your phone, you never know how you can help.

For more information on the children’s description and last known whereabouts head over to the amber alert website.

There is also a $10,000 reward being offered to bring three-year-old Lina back home safe.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.