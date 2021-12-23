Laredo remains on high alert for Omicron Variant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The spread of the Omicron variant is once again wreaking havoc in many states across the country with the first reported death confirmed in Houston.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus over the delta variant.

So far, Laredo and Webb County have not confirmed any cases of the variant but that doesn’t mean preparations have not been made.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says local hospitals are prepared in the event that is another surge in coronavirus cases.

Dr. Trevino says, “At this point, we have the baseline medical personnel we had before the state started to get more personnel here, but if we come to the point where we have a surge again, we can always go to the STAR request to get more personal here.”

The city’s website is reporting 142 active cases while the state’s health website is reporting 325 cases.

Laredo’s Health Department only reports coronavirus cases confirmed with a PCR test while the state reports confirmed cases using both PCR and antigen tests.

