LISD student wins regional art contest

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas comes early for a local student after he was named the winner of the Region One Christmas Art Contest.

Nixon High School Student Orland Rodriguez submitted his artwork that depicted the holiday season in the south Texas area.

The winning entries of the contest become the official artwork of the Region One ESC Holiday card which is shared among South Texas superintendents, school districts and statewide education agencies.

Rodriguez received a prize package of art supplies, a set of holiday cards and a Chromebook for his artistic efforts.

