Man wanted for unlawful installation of tracking device

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for trespassing.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is searching for 31-year-old Alberto Martinez who is accused of installing a tracking device on a person unlawfully.

The incident happened on November 14 when officers received a call regarding a disturbance at the 100 block of Kennedy Loop.

When officers arrived, they met with a woman who stated that she had an active protective order against Martinez who she had received 50 calls form. The victim stated that she had gone out to her car and saw Martinez behind her vehicle. She believes that Martinez placed a tracking device on her car allowing him to locate where she was at all times.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who believed they had sufficient evidence to proceed with securing an arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.