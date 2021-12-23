Mercy Ministries receives toy donation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although Christmas is the season of giving, one local organization is reminding the public to give back not only during the holidays but throughout the year.

For over 29 years, Mercy Ministries of Laredo has helped hundreds of families through a variety of programs but now they are asking the community to help them year-round.

The organization has been there for thousands of Laredoans who need a little help during the holidays, but for Mercy Ministries, the help they need goes beyond the Yuletide season.

A local toy drive is one of many events that gives Mercy Ministries the items they need to spread a little holiday cheer.

Sister Rosemary Welsh, the executive director for the organization says the donations really help parents who are struggling financially.

She says sometimes people are very generous during this time of year as well as other times of the year as well.

The organization gives food items to its clients and the people of the shelter along with articles of clothing for those who are in need of assistance.

Sister Rosemary Welsh believes people need to know these efforts are year-round and others can help by finding an agency they trust and find out ways to help out.

During this season the clinic also receives food, clothes and any other resources that can benefit the families but it’s not just gifts they need but time.

Maria Waico, Princess Pocahontas 2022 says this is the 29th anniversary that Mercy Ministries is holding the event for families in need and Princess Pocahontas enjoys being apart of it, especially because last year the coronavirus kept them from reuniting.

Sister Rosemary says many who get helped from the organization give back to others, paying it forward one person at a time.

Aside from food and clothes, the clinic and Casa de Misericordia also accepts unused gift cards.

The patients are always grateful and appreciate every donation that they have received.

