Police respond to claims regarding threats at shopping center

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The FBI is investigating a series of threats that were being made towards a local shopping center.

Laredo Police say these threats have not been found or verified at this time; however, they are increasing police presence as a precautionary measure in all commercial areas.

These precautions are being made for everyone’s safety.

The Laredo Police Department reminds the community to always be mindful of your surroundings and if you see anything suspicious you can report it to Laredo Police by calling 956-795-2800 or 911.

Authorities reassure the shopping public that there is no active threat at this time.

